Don’t order me - Watch the moment billionaire JIMI WANJIGI told off a senior cop who tried to intimidate him - The rogue cop was arrested last year by EACC over corruption.





Monday, August 19, 2024 - There was drama at the Nairobi Area DCI offices where billionaire Jimi Wanjigi had gone for grilling over Nane Nane protests after he engaged in a brief altercation with a senior police officer who tried to intimidate him.

Wanjigi got furious after the police officer denied him a chance to address the media, citing orders from above.

When Wanjigi arrived at the station, he got out of the car to address the media, but the police refused, insisting he should enter the station.

Wanjigi answered saying he should be respected and not ordered around.

He added that he would go to the station at his own will.

“Ingia kwa gari, we respect you mheshimiwa, ingia ka gari,” the police officer said.

He confronted the cop head-on and made it clear that he had the right to address the media.

“Don’t order or touch me, do you understand? Have respect. I will go in at my own will. No, and what if I don't enter? There is nothing like that, have respect,” Wanjigi was heard telling the police officer.

The senior cop identified as, Duncan Oteng, was arrested last year by EACC when he was Ruai OCS, for demanding Ksh 5,000 from revellers he had held in cells on claims of being drunk and disorderly.

However, it seems no action was taken against him.

Watch video of Jimi Wanjigi confronting him.

" Do not order me , do not touch me" Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrives at Nairobi Area DCI offices for grilling amid drama with police over the Nane Nane protests. pic.twitter.com/SfahsEKCyI — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.