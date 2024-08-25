An elderly man confronts a rogue traffic police officer notorious for collecting bribes from matatu drivers in Mombasa (VIDEO).





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - A rogue police officer who has been collecting bribes from matatu drivers in Mombasa faced the wrath of an elderly man after he confronted him head-on.

In the video shared on X, the man is seen lecturing the police officer and lamenting that he collects bribes from each matatu that passes by.

“Kila matatu pesa,” the furious man rants.

He further tells the cop that he is lucky because he was ready to record him collecting bribes from matatu operators.

“Kama ungechukua leo. Ningekupiga film,” he tells the cop.

“Unanitafuta wewe,” the cop who was covered in shame was heard saying as the man walked away.

