Foreign Affairs PS KORIR SING’OEI now calls Gen Z protests ‘Pollution’ which must be eradicated – Look! Kiburi Imerudi





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs Dr. Korir Sing’oei has called for strict regulation of Gen Z protests, which he termed as pollution to the Kenyan space.

In a statement posted on X, Sing’oei labeled the protests, which began in June, as a form of societal pollution.

He argued that the repercussions of such unrest are borne by the private sector, which has been struggling under the weight of continuous disruptions.

“Part of the reason to regulate and firmly deal with violent and chaotic protests is that protestors do not internalise the cost of their actions,” Sing’oei commented.

“This cost is transferred and borne by someone else—the private sector. Like pollution, violent protests must be regulated before they cause irremediable public cost.”

The PS’s call for regulation comes in response to a report indicating that Kenya’s private sector experienced the slowest job growth since January 2024.

This comes as the country awaits another showdown on Thursday where Gen Zs have organized the mother of all protests, under the banner of #NaneNanematch, to force President William Ruto to resign.

The organisers have promised a peaceful demonstration but have also issued warnings against any attempts to disrupt the protest.

This ongoing unrest has already prompted notable changes, including the withdrawal of the controversial Finance Bill 2024, political reorganization, and a cabinet reshuffle.

Dr. Sing’oei’s call for regulation is not only a reflection of the growing frustration with the current state of affairs but also a signal of the government’s intent to address the economic fallout of continued protests.

