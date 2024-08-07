Foreign Affairs PS KORIR SING’OEI now calls Gen Z protests ‘Pollution’ which must be eradicated – Look! Kiburi Imerudi

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs Dr. Korir Sing’oei has called for strict regulation of Gen Z protests, which he termed as pollution to the Kenyan space.
In a statement posted on X,
Sing’oei labeled the protests, which began in June, as a form of societal
pollution.
He argued that the repercussions
of such unrest are borne by the private sector, which has been struggling under
the weight of continuous disruptions.
“Part of the reason to regulate
and firmly deal with violent and chaotic protests is that protestors do not
internalise the cost of their actions,” Sing’oei commented.
“This cost is transferred and
borne by someone else—the private sector. Like pollution, violent protests must
be regulated before they cause irremediable public cost.”
The PS’s call for regulation
comes in response to a report indicating that Kenya’s private sector
experienced the slowest job growth since January 2024.
This comes as the country awaits
another showdown on Thursday where Gen Zs have organized the mother of all protests,
under the banner of #NaneNanematch, to force President William Ruto to
resign.
The organisers have promised a
peaceful demonstration but have also issued warnings against any attempts to
disrupt the protest.
This ongoing unrest has already
prompted notable changes, including the withdrawal of the controversial Finance
Bill 2024, political reorganization, and a cabinet reshuffle.
Dr. Sing’oei’s call for
regulation is not only a reflection of the growing frustration with the current
state of affairs but also a signal of the government’s intent to address the
economic fallout of continued protests.
