Reactions after ABSA Bank Kenya advertised a job vacancy, immediately after Senior Data Scientist at the bank DONNA NAISHORWA died.





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Absa Bank Kenya's human resource manager advertised a job vacancy immediately after the Senior Data Scientist at the bank Donna Naishorwa died.

As Donna’s body was in the cold room at the mortuary, the bank was busy looking for her replacement.

This development has sparked reactions among X users, with different people airing their opinions.

‘’It's a great lesson. Life goes on in that company you dearly love. Love yourself more,’’ an X user reacted.

“People can be empathetic but organizations have no emotions. The hard truth is work has to continue and their clients have to continue receiving services,’’ another user added.

‘’It's okay to like your job, company, and colleagues. But they are not your family.

"They'll pretend to mourn you and replace you before you are buried. Learn & Learn,’’ added another user.

