Broad-based Government is a collection of thieves and looters – WAMUCHOMBA incites Gen Zs against RUTO and RAILA ahead of tomorrow’s protests





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has trashed the so-called broad-based government by President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

In a statement, Wamuchomba sensationally claimed that the broad-based government is a collection of the country's problems brought together.

She took issue with the increased net worth of cabinet nominees who were retained by Ruto, terming them as thieves and looters.

The lawmaker claimed that it was only in the lottery that some kind of wealth increment was possible, adding that the Parliament vetting committee did not do a thorough investigation.

"The proposed government formation is a collection of Kenya’s problems brought together, broad-based problems.

"It’s only a lottery that can give you Sh100 million more in one year without doing business and no account of taxes paid.

"Are all those former CSs with increased wealth of over Sh100 million gamblers?

"I wonder. Do we have any conscience left in leadership in Kenya?

"MPs can literally smile as they listen to how one’s wealth increased miraculously and don’t bother to probe further," Wamuchomba remarked.

She claimed that the younger generation wanted a new cabinet, not a reshuffle and that they did not appreciate the regional balance.

"Ignoring their demand is very worrying. These young patriots don’t appreciate tribal and regional balancing.

"This is an outdated political approach. We must seek to understand and interpret their scripts after all, they are the majority Kenyans," Wamuchomba added.

This comes even as ODM leader Raila Odinga on Monday defended the nomination of ODM members to the cabinet, claiming that the government had begged him for experts.

