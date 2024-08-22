Five police officers who aided in the escape of murder suspect COLLIN JUMAISI and 12 others freed on a Sh 200,000 bond







Thursday, August 22, 2024 - A Nairobi court has set free five police officers who aided the escape of murder suspect Collins Jumaisi and 12 others at Gigiri Police Station on Tuesday morning.

Magistrate Martha Nazushi directed the five to execute a personal bond of Sh200,000 each to secure their release.

Additionally, Nazushi directed the officers to each provide a contact to execute a Sh100,000 bond.

She made the decision following an application by the prosecution to allow the detention of the suspects for an additional fourteen days to aid a DCI-led investigation.

The magistrate said the prosecution failed to present compelling grounds to warrant the continued detention of the officers assigned to Gigiri Police Station where Jumaisi and twelve others escaped.

Police consider Juamaisi a prime suspect in a spate of murders in Nairobi’s Kware area.

The magistrate dismissed the Public Prosecutor’s case that the DCI was yet to retrieve surveillance footage for forensic investigations and that the five were yet to record their statements.

James Gachoka had told the court that the five - Corporal Ronald Babo, and Constables Evans Kipkirui, Mollent Achieng, Zachary Nyabuto, and Gerald Mutuku - aided the escape of thirteen detainees including Jumaisi.

