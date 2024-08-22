Video of HASSAN JOHO loitering in Mombasa using taxpayers' money after he was named CS - Is this the ‘technocrat’ RAILA donated to RUTO?







Thursday, August 22, 2024 - Newly sworn Mining and Blue Economic Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has shared a video loitering in Mombasa County using taxpayers' money.

Using a fleet of guzzlers with the Kenya flag, Joho is seen loitering in Mombasa in a trip dubbed “familiarising with a County’ he served as Governor for two 5 year terms.

Joho is among five ODM luminaries who were named as Cabinet Secretaries in the newly formed broad-based Government by President William Ruto and Raila Odinga last month.

Others are Beatrice Moe (East Africa Affairs CS), Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum CS), John Mbadi (Treasury CS) and Wycliffe Oparanya (cooperative and MSMES CS).

Here is the video of Hassan Joho loitering in Mombasa County instead of serving Kenyans

Mombasa County familiarization tour. pic.twitter.com/EKDx9QdtIk — Hassan Ali Joho, EGH. (@HassanAliJoho) August 22, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST