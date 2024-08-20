Watch the emotional moment the mother of slain Meru blogger DANIEL MUTHIANI alias SNIPER screamed and caused a scene at the Senate, accusing KAWIRA MWANGAZA of killing her son (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 -There was drama during the impeachment motion of Kawira Mwangaza after the mother of slain Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper caused a scene outside the Senate chambers.

Meru County Government CECM for Legal Affairs Dickson Munene had just taken the stand when the elderly woman, namely Anne Kanjeru, let out a scream catching the attention of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

She accused Kawira Mwangaza of masterminding the brutal murder of her son.

The speaker was to ignore the noise until it grew to seemingly cause a nuisance.

Kingi paused the proceedings and ordered the sergeant at arms to restore calm by carrying the woman out of the buildings.

Sniper was brutally murdered and his body was doused in acid for allegedly criticizing Kawira Mwangaza’s leadership.

