Watch the emotional moment the mother of slain Meru blogger DANIEL MUTHIANI alias SNIPER screamed and caused a scene at the Senate, accusing KAWIRA MWANGAZA of killing her son (VIDEO).

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 -There was drama during the impeachment motion of Kawira Mwangaza after the mother of slain Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani alias Sniper caused a scene outside the Senate chambers.
Meru County Government CECM for
Legal Affairs Dickson Munene had just taken the stand when the elderly woman,
namely Anne Kanjeru, let out a scream catching the attention of Senate Speaker
Amason Kingi.
She accused Kawira Mwangaza of
masterminding the brutal murder of her son.
The speaker was to ignore the
noise until it grew to seemingly cause a nuisance.
Kingi paused the proceedings and
ordered the sergeant at arms to restore calm by carrying the woman out of the
buildings.
Sniper was brutally murdered and
his body was doused in acid for allegedly criticizing Kawira Mwangaza’s leadership.
Watch the videos
This is the mother of Sniper, outside the Senate, who allegedly was killed by Kawira Mwangaza.— Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) August 20, 2024
She's hoping justice will be served today. pic.twitter.com/VjPkJCPW82
The background scream was from Sniper's mom. pic.twitter.com/jzBm5HzMy7— Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) August 20, 2024
