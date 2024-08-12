Treasury CS JOHN MBADI to revive ‘some provisions’ of rejected Finance Bill 2024 – Is this the technocrat that RAILA ODINGA was bragging about?





Tuesday, August 13,2024 - Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has surprised Kenyans by announcing plans to revive some elements of the rejected Finance Bill 2024 to help the government raise funds for salaries and debt.

The Finance Bill 2024, which caused chaos and led President William Ruto to withdraw it in June due to protests from Gen Z, is now being reconsidered by John Mbadi.

The President also dismissed his cabinet, and Mbadi was among five ODM technocrats who joined Ruto’s new cabinet to help revive the economy.

However, to many Kenyans' surprise, Mbadi announced on Monday that he would revive some clauses of the Finance Bill 2024 to help the government raise money.

“Yes, we have lost the Finance Bill of 2024. It will be wrong and an abuse to the people of Kenya if you tell them that you are reintroducing that bill.

"We cannot reintroduce it despite the progressive provisions in it,” Mbadi remarked.

However, he hinted at the potential to revive some of its non-contentious elements.

"The country must grow. Some provisions were in the bill that would help the country to grow,” Mbadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST