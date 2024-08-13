Ex-CS MOSES KURIA announces retirement from public life after RUTO dismissed him from cabinet and reveals his next engagement.





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria has said he has retired from public life after he missed out on the new broad-based cabinet.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Monday night, August 13, Kuria stated that it was his last appearance in an interview, but affirmed that he would give voice to constitutional reforms.

"I want to lead a private life. I consider this interview to be my exit interview.

"This is my last interview. Even as I retreat to my private life, one of the things I will give my voice and energy to is the reform of this Constitution," Kuria said.

Reflecting on his life after he was dismissed from the cabinet, the former CS intimated that he received a lot of trolls and that at some point, someone offered him a job as a mortuary attendant.

"Somebody sent me a message on my phone offering me a job as a mortuary attendant. It’s harsh, it’s terrible. It is not easy," Kuria stated.

He also noted that his phone had gone silent, and he nearly took it for repair because he wasn’t receiving calls.

"Other than this show from morning to evening, I have just been minding my business.

"The calls have dried up. Twice I have had the temptation of taking the phone to the technician. Reason? No calls," the former CS explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST