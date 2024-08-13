Marital Woes: Kenyan Woman shares a heartbreaking video of her husband throwing her out and her belongings at night as their kids watch helplessly.





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - A distressed Kenyan woman has shared a video of her abusive husband kicking her out at night in front of their kids, following a domestic wrangle.

The ruthless man threw his wife’s belongings out and ordered her to vacate their matrimonial home.

The drama transpired as their kids watched helplessly.

She shared the heartbreaking video on her Tiktok account and wrote;

“My messed up life. All this was done in front of my kids.

"It’s now time to move on to another level of life.

"This is enough. God give me favour and grace to take care of my kids.

"I believe it gonna be a happy ending someday,’’

Most people sympathized with her and encouraged her to leave the abusive marriage before losing her life at the hands of her husband.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.