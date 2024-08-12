CS KINDIKI clears Ksh 900,000 hospital bill for NURU OKANGA’s son after RAILA and other ODM leaders abandoned him (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Raila Odinga’s ardent fan and political activist, Nuru Okanga, can afford to smile after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki paid his son's hospital bill.

Nuru’s son, Kadri Maloba, has been battling kidney disease for the past three months.

The young boy was detained at Kenyatta National Hospital after Okanga failed to settle over Ksh 900,000 hospital bill.

Okanga tried to reach out to the ODM leaders, including Raila Odinga, but none of the leaders came to his rescue.

CS Kithure Kindiki finally intervened and paid the medical bills.

Political activist Mike Makarina thanked Kindiki for his kind gesture and shared photos of Nuru’s son being discharged from the hospital.





















