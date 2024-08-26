Family members escape unhurt despite the Subaru they were travelling in being written off after a grisly accident - This is like a miracle (VIDEO).

Monday, August 26, 2024 - Some family members escaped death by a whisker after a Subaru they were traveling in was involved in a road accident.
A video shared online shows the badly damaged car which was
almost written off.
A terrified woman remained inside the ill-fated vehicle,
perhaps thanking God for saving her life.
Reports indicate that the car hit a boda boda rider and
rolled several times.
Watch the video.
Hii ni Maajabu!pic.twitter.com/NMQkESVyYP— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) August 26, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments