RUTO’s spanner boy, OSCAR SUDI, flaunts his luxurious Ulysee Nardin Phantom wrist watch worth Ksh 17 million - Kiburi imerudi (VIDEO).









Friday, August 2, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, was hosted for an interview by comedian Oga Obinna on Thursday night where he bragged about his lavish lifestyle.

Sudi said he has a soft spot for fancy cars, clothes, and watches and went on to flaunt his luxurious Ulsee Nardin Phantom wristwatch worth Ksh 17 million.

He claimed that he was gifted the watch by a former Prime Minister of a foreign country that he did not name.

In the video, Sudi is seen removing the watch and handing it over to Obinna.

He then instructs him to search the price of the watch online and insists it is original.

Sudi’s public display of opulence comes at a time when Kenyans are fed up with the lavish lifestyles displayed by Kenya Kwanza politicians amid harsh economic times.

Watch the video.

Imagine going on air in a country where the minimum wage is less than a dollar to talk about a watch worth 17 million. The majority are suffering. Most of my patients die for less than a 20th of this watch. 🥲😢pic.twitter.com/jXku2CJX98 — JaPrado. (@Dr_AustinOmondi) August 1, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.