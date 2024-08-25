BABU OWINO now reveals his relationship with RAILA after attempting to ‘overthrow’ him – This will shock many





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is still on good terms with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga despite attempting to oust Baba as the leader of the Opposition.

Speaking during an interview, the vocal legislator stated that the former Prime Minister was still his mentor and party leader despite seeking to eventually replace him.

According to Babu Owino, once Raila becomes the new African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, then he will formally take over as the new Opposition leader.

Babu Owino reiterated that there was no harm in him stepping up to the position of opposition leader despite questions over his youth and political experience.

“Raila has been my political leader and I respect him so much, I have worked under him, for him, and with him and he is still my leader," Babu Owino clarified.

"Raila has tried his best for this nation, he has fought for the nation regardless of what people might say we cannot wish away what Raila has done for this nation," he added.

The MP further clarified that declaring himself as the Opposition leader was part of the preparatory process before he formally took over the mantle from the ODM party leader.

According to the lawmaker, he had amassed adequate experience to handle Odinga's role.

"Experience does not come with age, it comes with challenges that you have gone through," the legislator said while dismissing critics.

"I have lived for 35 years and experienced challenges and got solutions to those challenges but someone else has lived more years but gone through fewer challenges," stated the vocal MP.

On July 10, Babu Owino declared himself Kenya’s new Opposition leader, claiming he would wear the cap previously donned by Odinga to liberate Kenya especially since the current regime was not performing to Kenyans' expectations.

