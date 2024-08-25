BABU OWINO now reveals his relationship with RAILA after attempting to ‘overthrow’ him – This will shock many

Monday, August 26, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is still on good terms with Azimio Leader Raila Odinga despite attempting to oust Baba as the leader of the Opposition.
Speaking during an interview, the vocal
legislator stated that the former Prime Minister was still his mentor and party
leader despite seeking to eventually replace him.
According to Babu Owino, once Raila becomes
the new African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, then he will formally take
over as the new Opposition leader.
Babu Owino reiterated that there was no harm
in him stepping up to the position of opposition leader despite questions over
his youth and political experience.
“Raila has been my political leader and I
respect him so much, I have worked under him, for him, and with him and he is
still my leader," Babu Owino clarified.
"Raila has tried his best for this
nation, he has fought for the nation regardless of what people might say we
cannot wish away what Raila has done for this nation," he added.
The MP further clarified that declaring
himself as the Opposition leader was part of the preparatory process before he
formally took over the mantle from the ODM party leader.
According to the lawmaker, he had amassed
adequate experience to handle Odinga's role.
"Experience does not come with age, it
comes with challenges that you have gone through," the legislator said
while dismissing critics.
"I have lived for 35 years and
experienced challenges and got solutions to those challenges but someone else
has lived more years but gone through fewer challenges," stated the vocal
MP.
On July 10, Babu Owino declared himself
Kenya’s new Opposition leader, claiming he would wear the cap
previously donned by Odinga to liberate Kenya especially since the current
regime was not performing to Kenyans' expectations.
