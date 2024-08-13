ELON MUSK boasts of getting 1 billion views in his first X interview with TRUMP







Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - Elon Musk’s conversational interview with former President Trump on Monday evening, August 12, pulled in a combined 1 billion views, according to the tech billionaire.

"Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion," Musk posted on his social media platform X on Tuesday, August 13 following the interview.

The message followed a previous post outlining that, "Between 7:47 PM and 10:47 PM ET, President Donald Trump's Space post received 73 million views. During the same period, there were 4 million posts about Elon Musk and President Trump's conversation on 𝕏, generating a total of 998 million views."





Trump spoke with Musk on Monday night on Twitter Spaces for two hours in an expansive audio-only interview that included the 45th president speaking at length about immigration woes, spiralling inflation issues, the assassination attempt against his life and policies he would implement if he won at the polls on Nov. 5.

​​"I believe it's over 20 million people came into our country. Many coming from jails, from prisons, from mental institutions, or a bigger version of that is insane asylums. And many are terrorists. And I'll tell you what, they're coming not just from South America. They're coming from Africa. They're coming from all over the world. They're coming from Asia. They're coming from the Middle East," Trump told Musk, who endorsed Trump earlier this year.