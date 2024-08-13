Africa CDC declares monkeypox a public health emergency







Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has officially declared mpox a "public health emergency of continental security."

This alarming declaration comes in response to the rapid spread of a new variant of the virus, known as Clade Ib, which has already resulted in over 13,700 cases and 450 deaths across the Democratic Republic of Congo since the beginning of the year.

Mpox, a viral disease transmitted through close contact, typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. While many cases are mild, the virus can be fatal, particularly with the more easily transmissible Clade Ib variant, which appears to spread quickly through routine close contact, including among children.

Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa CDC, announced the health emergency during an online briefing on Tuesday. He expressed deep concern over the virus's impact on the continent, stating, "With a heavy heart but with an unyielding commitment to our people, to our African citizens, we declare mpox as a public health emergency of continental security. Mpox has now crossed borders, affecting thousands across our continent, families have been torn apart, and the pain and suffering have touched every corner of our continent."

It is already here in Kenya and it has spread to several other African countries, including Burundi and Rwanda, prompting the Africa CDC to take urgent measures to combat its further spread and mitigate the impact on public health across the continent.