SHAME as Malkia Strikers players are left stranded at JKIA for lack of transport after landing from the Olympics (VIDEO).

Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Kenya’s volleyball team was reportedly left stranded at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after landing from Paris, France where they participated in the Olympics.
According to
former KTN sports journalist Tony Kwalanda, the Team Kenya bus that was to
ferry the Malkia Strikers players from the airport was nowhere to be seen.
Some of the players
opted to use private means from the airport.
“Where is the
Team Kenya bus meant for our Paris Olympics national teams??? Malkia Strikers
have landed from France and some are opting to get private means to their final
destinations????!! Why?’’ Kwalanda tweeted.
Malkia Strikers
suffered a 3-0 defeat to Japan in their final Pool B clash at the Paris 2024
Olympics on Saturday.
The loss, marked by scores of 25-17, 25-22, and 25-14, saw Kenya exit the tournament without winning a single set.
