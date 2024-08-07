SHAME as Malkia Strikers players are left stranded at JKIA for lack of transport after landing from the Olympics (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Kenya’s volleyball team was reportedly left stranded at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after landing from Paris, France where they participated in the Olympics.

According to former KTN sports journalist Tony Kwalanda, the Team Kenya bus that was to ferry the Malkia Strikers players from the airport was nowhere to be seen.

Some of the players opted to use private means from the airport.

“Where is the Team Kenya bus meant for our Paris Olympics national teams??? Malkia Strikers have landed from France and some are opting to get private means to their final destinations????!! Why?’’ Kwalanda tweeted.

Malkia Strikers suffered a 3-0 defeat to Japan in their final Pool B clash at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday.

The loss, marked by scores of 25-17, 25-22, and 25-14, saw Kenya exit the tournament without winning a single set.

Where is the Team Kenya bus meant for our Paris Olympics national teams??? Malkia Strikers have landed from France and some are opting to get private means to their final destinations????!!Why???? @OlympicsKe @TergatP @WilliamsRuto @StateHouseKenya @HusseinMohamedg pic.twitter.com/nIgpdKgssI — TONY KWALANDA (@KWALANDA) August 6, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.