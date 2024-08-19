Don’t touch a live wire!! – AZIMIO MP warns CS JOHN MBADI over plans to revive Finance Bill 2024





Monday, August 19, 2024 - An outspoken Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has warned Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary, John Mbadi, against reviving the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

On Sunday, John Mbadi stated that the Treasury would reintroduce certain beneficial clauses from the Finance Bill 2024 to help the economy run smoothly.

However, on Monday, Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya cautioned John Mbadi against reintroducing taxes that were part of the withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.

Salasya said the plan would force Kenyans back to the streets for another round of protests.

“Don’t try that foolishness, you’ll realize you don’t know what you’re doing.

"You want to start burning this country again. Kenyans are watching, they’ll know.

"You’re just bragging because you have automatic numbers from UDA and ODM, but we, Gen Z, are the official opposition.

"Try it at your own risk, and it will be worse this time,” Salasya said.

