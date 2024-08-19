Azimio MP blasts Treasury CS JOHN MBADI for disregarding Prof. NJUGUNA NDUNGU’s advice





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Kathiani Member of Parliament Robert Mbui has accused Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi of being clueless about managing the country’s economy.

Speaking on Monday during a local TV appearance, Kathiani MP and Deputy Minority Leader Robert Mbui criticized John Mbadi for flip-flopping after recently announcing plans to revive the eco levy.

Mbui argued that increasing taxes as proposed by Mbadi would not result in a surge in revenue collected countrywide.

"One of the biggest opponents of the Finance Bill 2024 and one of the things that we found very contentious was the eco levy," Mbui noted.

"For the CS, just a week into office, to be telling us that it is the right way to go, that is why when I was questioning, I was talking about things to do with doublespeak.

"People must be able to stand their ground firmly. If you believe in something, let us know that you really believe in it."Mbui added.

While reinforcing his argument, Mbui accused Mbadi of disregarding his predecessor Njuguna Ndung'u's advice on curbing taxes due to the high cost of living.

"This eco levy is a mistake because they are leaving taxes on phones and computers and basically all office equipment.

"That means that everyone who is running a business in Kenya and has some little technology, they have to pay extra for that.

"That makes all the costs for their goods and services more and we are talking about containers like plastics for cooking oil etc," he explained.

"He was told by his predecessor very well that you have to be very careful that Kenya has a problem cost of living and poverty and he was told, 'when you increase taxation, it doesn't necessarily mean that you collect more."

