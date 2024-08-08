DONALD TRUMP and KAMALA HARRIS agree to debate each other on September 10

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - US Television network ABC has said both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a presidential debate on 10 September.
This comes after Trump earlier on Thursday said he had
agreed to the date after last week refusing to do so, saying his litigation
against ABC was clearly a conflict of interest.
“ABC News will host
qualifying presidential candidates to debate on September 10 on ABC. Vice
President of Harris and former President Trump have both confirmed they will
attend the ABC debate,” the network said in a statement.
Speaking at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in
Florida, Trump said that he was “looking forward” to debating the vice
president and that he had agreed to upcoming dates with Fox News, ABC and NBC.
“I think it’s very important
to have debates, and we’ve agreed with Fox on a date of September 4. We’ve
agreed with NBC. Fairly full agreement subject to them on September 10. And
we’ve agreed with ABC on September 25,” the former US president said.
The other side has to agree
to the terms. They may or may not agree. I don’t know if they’re going to
agree. (Harris) hasn’t done an interview. She can’t do an interview. She’s
barely competent, and she can’t do an interview, I look forward to the debates
because I think we have to set the record straight,” he said.
Harris has previously said she would debate Trump on 10
September, but is yet to weigh in on the topic today and hasn't said whether
she would agree to debate him on Fox news.
