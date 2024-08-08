TRUMP says the media ignores his '100,000 people' rallies and overhypes KAMALA HARRIS' crowd size







Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Donald Trump is lamenting over the size of the crowd at Kamala Harris' campaign and how much media coverage she gets.

He compared it to his and claimed that he gets more crowd than she does, yet he allegedly doesn't get as much media hype.

He has also insisted that the huge audience numbers the Harris campaign has put out must be “fake”.

He wrote on his Truth Social account today, August 8: "If Kamala has 1,000 people at a Rally, the Press goes ‘crazy,’ and talks about how ‘big’ it was – And she pays for her ‘Crowd'. When I have a Rally, and 100,000 people show up, the Fake News doesn’t talk about it, THEY REFUSE TO MENTION CROWD SIZE. The Fake News is the Enemy of the People!”





Later on Thursday, Trump held a press conference from Mar-a-Lago, during which he again ranted about crowd sizes at length.

“It’s so dishonest, the press,” he said, visibly frustrated, when asked about crowd sizes.

“I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size,” he claimed, adding that “the Republican Party, and me as a candidate, has the enthusiasm.”

Trump later claimed that he may have drawn more supporters on Jan. 6, 2021 than “Martin Luther King when he did his speech.”

This comes after Kamala Harris attracted sizable audiences, with the Harris campaign reporting 14,000 attendees at Temple University in Philadelphia on Tuesday, August 6, between the venue and overflow areas.

Former President Donald Trump rallied at the same venue on June 22 in front of a crowd of nearly 4,000 people, according to the Daily Pennsylvanian.

The Harris-Walz campaign has since mocked the Republican presidential nominee by sharing photos from the two rallies on Trump's social media network, Truth Social.

One photo shows Harris and Walz on stage with the crowd filling the space. The second photo is blurrier and appears to show Trump at his rally with the top tier of seats empty, a visual that some noticed at the time.

Watch a video of Trump lamenting about Kamala's audience numbers below.