DCI tracking lawyer MORARA KEBASO for exposing RUTO's lies – The state hates truthful men





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have started tracking lawyer, Morara Kebaso, who has been exposing how President William Ruto has been lying to Kenyans.

The lawyer cum activist has been highlighting projects where millions of shillings were allocated but left unfinished.

In a social media post on Monday, Kebaso reported that DCI sleuths have been closely monitoring him.

This surveillance, he claims, has heightened anxiety among his family members.

"My family is scared to death, especially when I seek out these fake projects and they realize I've turned off my phone or am not answering their calls," Kebaso stated.

He also alleged that just before the Nane Nane protests, he noticed a vehicle parked outside his gate.

According to him, he was being targeted by the sleuths.

Understanding the DCI's methods for tracking suspects, he devised a strategy to avoid being arrested and successfully attended the demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST