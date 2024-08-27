An undercover cop parades the face of a notorious man drugging unsuspecting patrons in Nairobi clubs and stealing from them - He mostly targets women (PHOTO).





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - A 54-year-old man identified as Mzee Kibande has reportedly been drugging unsuspecting patrons in Nairobi clubs before robbing them of phones, money, and other valuables.

According to an undercover cop, the suspect frequents clubs in Nairobi’s Eastlands area and mostly targets women.

After drugging his victims, he drains their Mpesa and bank accounts and sells the phones at a throwaway price.

Some men have fallen victim too.

Patrons are advised to be careful if the man sits next to them in clubs.

See his photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.