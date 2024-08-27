GACHAGUA is a tribal bigot who was selected and not elected – UDA SG HASSAN OMAR says





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Hassan Omar, has censured Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his efforts to unite the Mt Kenya region.

In a statement on Monday, Hassan said Gachagua has been undermining President William Ruto’s efforts to unite the country.

Hassan said while the President is uniting the country through the broad-based government, Gachagua has returned to his village to rally his village mates to unite against Ruto’s government.

Omar further took Gachagua to task for what he perceived as an overreach of authority, reminding Gachagua that he was not President William Ruto's co-president.

"There are two options; I was there when you were being selected, not elected as Deputy President.

"You were selected on the basis that the mountain had agreed to vote for William Ruto because it was an appreciation that we needed a candidate from the mountain region,” Omar said.

“It could have been anybody, the outcome would have been the same.

"We went there to vote for William Ruto and for you to assist him.

"We didn't elect you as the co-president. Learn the constitution; you are the principal assistant to the president, you are not a co-president," Omar added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST