“I am not anyone’s role model and I don’t care about your opinions” - CS OPARANYA’s girlfriend, MARY BIKET, says after a video of her vaping went viral







Friday, August 23, 2024 - CS Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend, Mary Biket, is the talk of social media after she posted a short video vaping while being groomed by a celebrity hair stylist.

A section of social media users criticized her for vaping and claimed that she was tainting the image of Oparanya, being a public figure and a senior Government official.

Mary now claims that she was making the video for content.

She further claimed that she is not used to vaping.

“I was even choking because it is not my thing,” she said.

She addressed those criticizing her and made it clear that she is not anyone’s role model.

“Stop coming to me with your Bible verses and advises.I am not anyone's role model and I don't care about your opinions,’’ she posted.