Court bars economic hardship protest in Ghana





Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - A high court in Ghana has barred groups from holding protests against economic hardship in the country.

High Court Justice Abena Afia Serwaa upheld a request by Ghana’s police to ban civil society groups from carrying out protests between July 31 and August 6 after the police told the court that they would not be able to provide security to protesters.

Court documents seen by ModernGhana News said the police have warned that the planned demonstration could compromise public order.

The police said some of their personnel have been posted for political rallies and election campaigns, and they would not guarantee the protection of protesters.

Protest organizer Mensah Thompson said citizens have a right to protest and elections should not be excuses for blocking it.

“Young people are poised to demonstrate with or without the approval of the authorities. A time comes when they will spontaneously jump on the streets and we will have a ‘Kenya’ on our hands.”

