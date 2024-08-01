Court bars economic hardship protest in Ghana

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - A high court in Ghana has barred groups from holding protests against economic hardship in the country.
High Court Justice Abena Afia Serwaa upheld a request by
Ghana’s police to ban civil society groups from carrying out protests between
July 31 and August 6 after the police told the court that they would not be
able to provide security to protesters.
Court documents seen by ModernGhana News said the
police have warned that the planned demonstration could compromise public
order.
The police said some of their personnel have been posted for
political rallies and election campaigns, and they would not guarantee the
protection of protesters.
Protest organizer Mensah Thompson said citizens have a right
to protest and elections should not be excuses for blocking it.
“Young people are poised to demonstrate with or without the
approval of the authorities. A time comes when they will spontaneously jump on
the streets and we will have a ‘Kenya’ on our hands.”
“Young people are poised to demonstrate with or without the
approval of the authorities. A time comes when they will spontaneously jump on
the streets and we will have a ‘Kenya’ on our hands.”
0 Comments