Singer SELENA GOMEZ says she was depressed during her 'It Girl' BIEBER era







Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Selena Gomez has opened up about a challenging period in her life, revealing that the 2010s were her lowest point, despite her "It Girl" status and high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber.

The actress and singer shared her candid thoughts in response to a fan's TikTok video, which featured a throwback clip of Gomez backed by Bieber's song "Company." The caption suggested that she was in her prime during that time, stating, "I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny [Blanco], she was in her IT GIRL era."

Gomez seized the moment to clarify her feelings from that era, commenting, "Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol."

The video showed Selena confidently walking to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November 2015, where she performed and looked stunning. However, Gomez's comment highlights the disconnect between her public image and her private struggles.

Gomez and Bieber's tumultuous relationship was constantly in the spotlight from 2010 to 2018. They officially ended their on-and-off romance in 2018. Bieber quickly moved on and married Hailey Bieber, with whom he is now expecting his first child.

Meanwhile, Gomez has been vocal about finding happiness with her current boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The couple went public with their relationship in December 2023, and Gomez has expressed that she is now happier than ever.