Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Singer Qing Madi has revealed that she experienced a significant drop in her social media followers after sharing her faith and preaching about Jesus Christ.

In a candid Instagram post, Qing Madi addressed the loss of followers but expressed no regret over her actions.

She wrote,

“LOL. I lost a lot of followers for talking about Jesus Christ. And from the bottom of my heart, I don’t regret a thing. Luv y’all.”