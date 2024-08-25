CJ MARTHA KOOME gives RUTO unsolicited advice on university funding fiasco after public uproar – Look!





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Chief Justice Martha Koome has challenged President William Ruto to consider consolidating all education funding to provide free tertiary education for all.

In a statement, Koome noted that all the funds allocated to Members of County Assemblies (MCAs), Members of Parliament (MPs), women reps, and governors through their respective kitties can be consolidated into one fund to finance a free education system.

According to her, dissemination of the funds, which is done through the constituency development fund (CDF) by MPs and MCAs, is a duplication of roles that should be rolled into one kitty.

“You find that there is a bursary fund allocated from the taxpayers’ money for the governor, women rep, the MPs, and MCAs to help finance needy learners,” she pointed out.

“Now, all those bursaries on how they are disbursed, why don't you put them in one fund and make education free for all?”

Koome branded the new university funding model as promoting inequality among students, something that undermines the progress of our society.

She further criticized the model citing its viability in placing students in bands they deserve to be in.

“The child who has qualified to go to the university can be there crying because he has been put to band 5 when he ought to be in band 1 and therefore cannot afford to go to the university,” she lamented.

According to her, the new model only reinforces how unjust the society is.

