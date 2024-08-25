I will make sure you don’t come back! GACHAGUA threatens leaders hell-bent on overthrowing him as Mt. Kenya kingpin





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has fired a warning shot at a group of Mt. Kenya leaders challenging his position as the region’s kingpin, stating that their days are numbered.

Speaking at the wedding ceremony of Paul Wetosi and Jacinta Wanjiru, daughter of Juja MP George Koimburi, at the Juja Preparatory School grounds in Kiambu County, Gachagua warned that anyone fighting him is going against the interests of Mt. Kenya.

As a result, he said the rebels will be ousted from office in 2027.

According to Gachagua, Mt. Kenya residents have put these leaders on notice, warning that their fate will be sealed soon if they do not change.

"As we prepare ahead of the 2027 elections, take note that the coming election will be very competitive. You know I am that person who listens to the ground. Some serious decisions have already been made," Gachagua said.

The DP continued with his message of unity in the Mount Kenya region, asking residents to work together and ignore the politics of succession.

He warned MPs from the region to go slow on the clamour to succeed him and instead focus on development and interests that affect the people.

However, as Gachagua was warning about premature succession politics, some of his critics met in Eldoret to strategize.

The MPs, led by Laikipia East MP Mwangi Kiunjuri, said Gachagua has no option but to accept the new political arrangement and stop undermining Ruto.

The lawmakers met with over 300 representatives of the Kikuyu community, reportedly to discuss matters of national unity.

Other MPs present were Joseph Wainaina (nominated), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), John Kiragu (Limuru), and Duncan Mathenge (Nyeri Town).

