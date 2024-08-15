Chinese national jailed for flying drone over Zimbabwe without a license







Thursday, August 15, 2024 - A 55-year-old Chinese national, Dai Pengfei, has been sentenced to 30 days in prison for operating a drone without the required license. Pengfei appeared before the Masvingo Magistrates' Court, where he faced charges related to the unauthorised use of a drone.

The incident occurred on August 9, 2024, at Nyika Growth Point in Bikita, where Pengfei was spotted by police officers flying a drone approximately 15-20 meters above roof level. When asked to produce a permit authorising him to operate the drone, Pengfei was unable to do so, leading to his immediate arrest.

The court subsequently handed down a sentence of a fine of US$200 or 30 days in jail.