Actress KALEY CUOCO engaged to Ozark star TOM PELPHREY







Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Kaley Cuoco is engaged.

The Big Bang Theory star, 38, announced on Instagram Stories on Aug. 14 that she's engaged to Ozark alum Tom Pelphrey.

"Amazing weekend," she captioned a photo showing off the ring with the actor.





Kaley publicly confirmed her relationship with Pelphrey in May 2022 on Instagram. The pair share a daughter Matilda Carmine Richie whom they welcomed in March 2023.

Kaley Cuoco has been married two times and this will be her third marriage.

She was married to Ryan Sweeting, an American former professional tennis player from 2013 to 2016.

She married American equestrian, Karl Cook, in 2018 and they divorced in 2022.