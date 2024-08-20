Chelsea 'reach agreement to re-sign JOAO FELIX from Atletico Madrid on six-year deal' to become their 13th signing this summer







Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

According to The Athletic, Felix is set to join on a six-year contract with the option for a further year. The Portuguese forward will become the club's 13th signing this summer.

The forward is eager to return to Stamford Bridge following his loan spell in 2023 and has already agreed personal terms.

Felix has been named in Atletico's squad for their La Liga opener away to Villarreal on Monday but it is expected that he will depart before the closure of the transfer window.

Chelsea have been discussing a fee of £40million plus add-ons for Felix.

Felix, 24, spent last season on loan at Barcelona, for whom he scored ten goals in 44 appearances.

During his previous spell at Chelsea, Felix scored four times in 20 games.