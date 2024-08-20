China sentences ex-football official to 11 years for corruption







Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - A court in China has sentenced the former vice president of the Chinese Football Association to 11 years in prison for taking bribes or gifts in exchange for favours, state news agency Xinhua reported on Monday, August 19.

The prosecutors had accused Li Yuyi of abusing his previously held positions at the Chinese Football Association and the Chinese Football Association Super League Company between 2004 and 2021.

The court also fined Li 1 million yuan ($139,579.03).

The probe concluded he had received money and valuables worth over $1.69 million in return for help rendered on various issues.

In March, Xinhua reported that in his final statement, Li pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

The court's verdict in Li's case follows a string of probes into more than a dozen high-level soccer officials since late 2022.

Before Li, two former chiefs of the same soccer association were charged with taking bribes and were sent to prison for 10 and a half years in 2012.

This year in March, one of the biggest corruption scandals hit the country when a former chief of China's soccer association was convicted of taking bribes worth more than $10 million and sentenced to life in prison.

Under Xi Jinping's command, efforts against corruption have remained among the top priorities of China's Communist Party.