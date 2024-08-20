THIERRY HENRY quits France under-21s job after Olympic final defeat by Spain







Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Thierry Henry has resigned from his job as manager of France's under-21s team following the side's defeat by Spain in the Olympics final.

The Arsenal legend was appointed into the role last August after stints coaching Belgium and managing Monaco and Montreal Impact.

He managed to lead the side to an impressive silver medal, missing out on gold to Spain who beat them 5-3 after extra-time thanks to two late goals from Sergio Camello.

And now Henry has quit the job after less than a year and revealed that 'reasons of his own' were behind the decision.

A statement from the French Football Federation (FFF) today said: 'Thierry Henry, coach of the French Espoirs team, has decided to terminate his contract, which ran until June 2025, for reasons that are personal to him.

'At the end of an exceptional campaign at the Olympic Games, punctuated by a silver medal, Thierry Henry spoke with Philippe Diallo, the president of the FFF, to inform him of his decision.'

Diallo said: 'On behalf of the FFF, I would like to thank Thierry Henry for all the work he has accomplished at the head of the Espoirs and Olympiques teams.

'We obviously regret this decision because Thierry Henry has achieved the objectives that were set for him by winning an Olympic medal at the Paris Olympics, 40 years after the one in Los Angeles.

'Having followed him throughout this campaign, I was able to discover his great professionalism, his rigor and his love of the blue jersey. We wish him good luck for the rest of his career.'

The statement continues: ' "I would like to thank the FFF and President Philippe Diallo," says Thierry Henry, "who offered me this incredible opportunity."

"Winning the silver medal at the Olympic Games for my country will remain one of the greatest prides of my life.

"I am incredibly grateful to the federation, the players, the staff and the supporters who allowed me to live a magical experience."

'Philippe Diallo will launch in the next few days the process of appointing the new coach of the French Espoirs team, who will take up his duties during the next two matches counting towards the Euro 2025 qualifiers, scheduled for early September.'