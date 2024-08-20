THIERRY HENRY quits France under-21s job after Olympic final defeat by Spain

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Thierry Henry has resigned from his job as manager of France's under-21s team following the side's defeat by Spain in the Olympics final.
The Arsenal legend was appointed into the role
last August after stints coaching Belgium and managing Monaco and Montreal
Impact.
He managed to lead the side to an impressive silver medal,
missing out on gold to Spain who beat them 5-3 after extra-time thanks to two
late goals from Sergio Camello.
And now Henry has quit the job after less than a year and
revealed that 'reasons of his own' were behind the decision.
A statement from the French Football Federation (FFF)
today said: 'Thierry Henry, coach of the French Espoirs team, has decided to
terminate his contract, which ran until June 2025, for reasons that are
personal to him.
'At the end of an exceptional campaign at the Olympic Games,
punctuated by a silver medal, Thierry Henry spoke with Philippe Diallo, the
president of the FFF, to inform him of his decision.'
Diallo said: 'On behalf of the FFF, I would like to thank
Thierry Henry for all the work he has accomplished at the head of the Espoirs
and Olympiques teams.
'We obviously regret this decision because Thierry Henry has
achieved the objectives that were set for him by winning an Olympic medal at
the Paris Olympics, 40 years after the one in Los Angeles.
'Having followed him throughout this campaign, I was able to
discover his great professionalism, his rigor and his love of the blue jersey.
We wish him good luck for the rest of his career.'
The statement continues: ' "I would like to thank the
FFF and President Philippe Diallo," says Thierry Henry, "who offered
me this incredible opportunity."
"Winning the silver medal at the Olympic Games for my
country will remain one of the greatest prides of my life.
"I am incredibly grateful to the federation, the
players, the staff and the supporters who allowed me to live a magical
experience."
'Philippe Diallo will launch in the next few days the
process of appointing the new coach of the French Espoirs team, who will take
up his duties during the next two matches counting towards the Euro 2025
qualifiers, scheduled for early September.'
