Chelsea in talks over £40m-plus deal to re-sign JOAO FELIX from Atletico Madrid

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Chelsea are in talks to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix for £40million plus add-ons.
If they reach an agreement, Chelsea will look to revive
Conor Gallagher's sale to Atletico Madrid.
Felix spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan
at Stamford Bridge and scored four goals in 20 appearances for the Blues.
The 24-year-old Portugal forward played
for Barcelona last season following another loan move but he has
since returned to Atletico.
Chelsea will look to strike a deal for Joao
Felix in the region of £40million, in a move that would allow Conor
Gallagher to complete his switch to Atletico Madrid.
Gallagher, also 24, had been on the verge of joining
Atletico this summer and even travelled to Madrid, but complications
surrounding Samu Omorodion's proposed transfer to Chelsea saw the deal stall at
the last minute.
The move hinges on Atletico raising funds by selling either
Omorodion or Felix after they splashed out £81m to sign Julian
Alvarez from Manchester City on Monday.
As a result, the English midfielder returned back to London
with his future unclear.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said before Sunday's 2-0
defeat by Manchester City: 'Conor is back. He is training apart [from the
rest of the group].
