Chelsea in talks over £40m-plus deal to re-sign JOAO FELIX from Atletico Madrid







Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Chelsea are in talks to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix for £40million plus add-ons.

If they reach an agreement, Chelsea will look to revive Conor Gallagher's sale to Atletico Madrid.

Felix spent the second half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Stamford Bridge and scored four goals in 20 appearances for the Blues.

The 24-year-old Portugal forward played for Barcelona last season following another loan move but he has since returned to Atletico.

Chelsea will look to strike a deal for Joao Felix in the region of £40million, in a move that would allow Conor Gallagher to complete his switch to Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher, also 24, had been on the verge of joining Atletico this summer and even travelled to Madrid, but complications surrounding Samu Omorodion's proposed transfer to Chelsea saw the deal stall at the last minute.

The move hinges on Atletico raising funds by selling either Omorodion or Felix after they splashed out £81m to sign Julian Alvarez from Manchester City on Monday.

As a result, the English midfielder returned back to London with his future unclear.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said before Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Manchester City: 'Conor is back. He is training apart [from the rest of the group].