Another Goliath: Meet BRADLEY MARONGO’s look alike, ISAAC OTESA, a boda boda rider from Bungoma (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - A little-known boda boda rider from Bungoma who resembles Bradley Marongo has gone viral.

The man identified as Isaac Otesa is a carbon copy of Marongo.

Otesa weighs 128kgs but his actual height is yet to be established.

“He is a quiet guy; despite his height, he is very friendly. His clients like him because he is very friendly to people. We are in the process of establishing his real height but he weighs 128kgs,’’ one of his friends said.

Otesa is a father of three and although he didn’t go to school, he never let illiteracy hold him back.

He works as a boda boda rider to fend for his family.

See his photos.

