Napoli Chief reacts to desire by VICTOR OSIMHEN to join Chelsea







Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - The Sporting Director of Napoli, Giovanni Manna has reacted to the desire of striker, Victor Osimhen to leave the club and join Chelsea, saying Victor Osimhen’s situation is 'blocked'.

Osimhen is pushing to leave the Partenopei this summer but rumored interested clubs Chelsea, Arsenal and PSG are yet to meet his price tag.

“It’s an objective fact, what the coach said, the situation is blocked. Victor is an important player, with an important value and conditions,” Manna told Sky Sport Italia.

” His desire is clear. We tried to maintain the integrity of the squad at this moment. We are not the only club in this situation and we’ll see what happens over the next 10 days.”

He was asked if the club had sensations for whether the Nigerian was leaning towards Chelsea, PSG or Arsenal?

“At this time, it is not right to say what sensations there are. We are working with his entourage to find the best solution. As we said, he is an important player, so it’s not that we can just find him anywhere,” he added.

Manna also said they would need to talk to Osimhen if no club is willing to pay the right fee by the end of the transfer window.

“He is under contract for another two seasons, so clearly if we don’t find a solution by August 30, we’ll have to talk to the player,” he stated.