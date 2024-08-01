Chelsea confirm £21million signing of new goalkeeper FILIP JORGENSEN from Villarreal

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Chelsea have completed the signing of goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen from Villarreal for £20.7m on a seven-year contract.
The 22-year-old Dane made 37 appearances for Villarreal last
season after becoming the club's first-choice goalkeeper.
"This move is a dream come true," said Jorgensen.
"I am very excited to have signed for Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in
the world.
"I can't wait to get to know everyone and to start
playing with all my new teammates."
Jorgensen is expected to compete for Chelsea's number-one
position with Robert Sanchez.
Born in Sweden, Jorgensen represented the country at age
grade level before switching allegiance to Denmark Under-21s, which he
qualifies for through his paternal heritage.
He signed for Villarreal as a 15-year-old and progressed
through the club's youth set-up before making his senior debut in October 2020
for the B side.
Jorgensen, who made his La Liga debut in January 2023, has
flown to the United States to join Chelsea's pre-season tour.
