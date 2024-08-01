Sevilla complete signing of striker KELECHI IHEANACHO on two-year deal







Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - La Liga giants, Sevilla FC, has confirmed the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old striker has signed a two-year deal with the Spanish club after his seven-year spell at Leicester came to an end this summer.

The official Sevilla FC Twitter account welcomed Iheanacho with the message: “ Kelechi Iheanacho, incorporación para la delantera sevillista. ¡Bienvenido! #WeareSevilla.”

During his time at Leicester, he went on to score 61 goals in 232 games for the club, winning the FA Cup and the EFL Championship title, to add to the EFL Cup won during his time in Manchester.

Iheanacho is expected to bolster Sevilla’s attacking lineup and will link up with fellow compatriot Chidera Ejuke.