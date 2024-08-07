Argentina President condemns vandalization of MESSI’s house in Spain by climate activists







Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Argentina president, Javier Milei has condemned the vandalization of football icon, Lionel Messi’s apartment in Spain by climate change activists.

On Tuesday, August 6, a group of vandals broke into Messi’s €11m property on the Spanish island and covered the walls with red and black paint urging for climate change action.

Reacting to the incident, Milei, via his official X handle, called for the Spanish government to guarantee the safety of Argentine citizens.

“In Spain, communists who want to ‘murder the rich and abolish the police to end climate change’ vandalised a home of Lionel Messi and his family.

“I stand in solidarity with the Messi family for this cowardly and delusional event and I ask Pedro Sanchez’s government to guarantee the safety of the Argentine citizens who live in the Kingdom of Spain.

“Communism is an ideology fostered by envy, hatred and resentment towards the successful. It has no place in the free and civilized world.”