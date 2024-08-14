If you see a police officer in civilian attire during protests, treat him like a goon - High Court rules and Gen Zs are over the moon

Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Gen Zs can now continue pushing for the resignation of President William Ruto through protests without any fear of being harassed or even abducted by rogue police officers in civilian attire.
This is after the High Court
inadvertently told the Gen Zs to treat any police officer in civilian during
protests as an enemy.
In its ruling yesterday, the
High Court directed all police officers to wear nametags and uniforms when
dealing with protesters.
Bahati Mwamuye, a High Court
Judge, made the ruling in connection to a suit filed on July 31 by Florence
Wairimu.
"A conservatory order be
and is hereby issued requiring the 5th Respondent (National Police) to ensure
full compliance with Paragraph 10 of the Sixth Schedule to the National Police
Service Act in terms of ensuring that all uniformed Police Officers or persons
acting under the direction, control, or in support of the National Police
Service shall at all times affix a nametag or an identifiable service number in
a clearly visible part of their uniform when engaging with, providing security
for, or in any way dealing with any person(s) who is or is planning on
assembling, demonstrating, picketing, or petitioning; and they shall not remove
or obscure the same," Mwamuye ruled.
The judge further directed that
where plainclothes or non-uniformed Police Officers are deployed, they should
not wear balaclavas or attempt to hide their identities.
Many abductions and harassments
have been reported during the Gen Z protests and the police officers in plain
clothes are the culprits, but that stops after the High Court ruling.
