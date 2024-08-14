If you see a police officer in civilian attire during protests, treat him like a goon - High Court rules and Gen Zs are over the moon





Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Gen Zs can now continue pushing for the resignation of President William Ruto through protests without any fear of being harassed or even abducted by rogue police officers in civilian attire.

This is after the High Court inadvertently told the Gen Zs to treat any police officer in civilian during protests as an enemy.

In its ruling yesterday, the High Court directed all police officers to wear nametags and uniforms when dealing with protesters.

Bahati Mwamuye, a High Court Judge, made the ruling in connection to a suit filed on July 31 by Florence Wairimu.

"A conservatory order be and is hereby issued requiring the 5th Respondent (National Police) to ensure full compliance with Paragraph 10 of the Sixth Schedule to the National Police Service Act in terms of ensuring that all uniformed Police Officers or persons acting under the direction, control, or in support of the National Police Service shall at all times affix a nametag or an identifiable service number in a clearly visible part of their uniform when engaging with, providing security for, or in any way dealing with any person(s) who is or is planning on assembling, demonstrating, picketing, or petitioning; and they shall not remove or obscure the same," Mwamuye ruled.

The judge further directed that where plainclothes or non-uniformed Police Officers are deployed, they should not wear balaclavas or attempt to hide their identities.

Many abductions and harassments have been reported during the Gen Z protests and the police officers in plain clothes are the culprits, but that stops after the High Court ruling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST