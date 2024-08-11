CELINE DION warns DONALD TRUMP after he used her song at his rally







Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Celine Dion is pushing back against former President Donald Trump's use of her iconic song "My Heart Will Go On" at a recent rally, stating that her team did not authorize its use and expressing confusion over the song selection.

In a statement released by Dion's management company, it was revealed that they discovered Trump's campaign played a clip of the "Titanic" theme during a rally in Montana, where Trump was joined by his running mate, J.D. Vance. The statement emphasized that Dion did not grant permission for her song to be used and clarified that she does not endorse any political candidates.

The statement ended with a pointed question directed at Trump, asking why he chose to use this particular song at the rally. The choice has indeed raised eyebrows, as it is a departure from the more conventional tracks typically played at political events.





Trump is known for his eclectic music choices at rallies, often mixing in unconventional songs with more traditional selections. Observers noted that alongside Dion's song, his playlist included tracks from "The Lion King" and other diverse picks, although Dion's music was the only one reportedly accompanied by a video.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the political spectrum, the Harris/Walz campaign is reportedly steering clear of Hollywood associations at the Democratic National Convention, aiming to avoid perceptions of the event as a "liberal Hollywood gathering." While celebrity appearances might still occur, they are expected to be more subdued.

Celine Dion’s team made it clear that any use of her music in political contexts should not be interpreted as an endorsement, reflecting her decision to stay out of the political fray.