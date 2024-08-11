So after all that - BURNA BOY mocks South Africans after a white LADY won the Miss SA pageant following the withdrawal of CHIDINMA VANESSA ADETSHINA







Sunday, August 11, 2024 – Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy has reacted to a white South African woman winning the Miss South Africa pageantry following a controversy that led to the withdrawal of Chidinma Vanessa Adetshina.

Mia Le Roux is the new Miss South Africa. The Free State-born model was crowned at a ceremony held at the Sun Bet Arena at Time Square in Menlyn, Pretoria.

Mia Le Roux is the first Miss SA Winner who is deaf & has a cochlear implant. She will be the first contestant at the Miss Universe 2024 in Mexico with such a disability to take part in the competition.

For her tenure, she walks away with the Mowana crown, a lavish fully furnished apartment, a Mercedes Benz, R1 million and more prizes.

Reacting to the development, Burna Boy wrote “So after all that”, adding laughter emojis.





His reaction is coming after Chidnma Adetshina, a 23-year-old law student who said her father is Nigerian while her mum is a South African of Mozambican descent, withdrew from the pageant over controversies about her nationality.

Some South Africans had questioned whether Chidinma was really a citizen of the country and took to social media to ask for her to be removed from the pageant.

SA Home Affairs then began an investigation into Chidinma's roots and discovered that the identity of an "innocent" South African mother "may have been stolen" by Adetshina's mother. This prompted Chidinma to withdraw from the competition.