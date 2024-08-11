DONALD TRUMP 'calls KAMALA HARRIS a "f***ing b**ch" in new video'







Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Donald Trump is receiving heat for the way he has allegedly referred to his opponent in private.

A New York Times report claims that at least two sources have confirmed instances of Donald calling VP Kamala Harris a “b***h.”

Now, a video has emerged, showing Trump talking about Kamala.

On Saturday, August 10, a 24-second video surfaced on X of Trump sitting in a golf cart, speaking to people off-camera.

We cannot confirm the origin and authenticity of the video, but it has garnered thousands of comments.

In the video, Trump spoke about Biden quitting, leaving him with Kamala.

He said: "And that means we have Kamala. I think she’s gonna be better. She’s so bad; she’s so pathetic. I think she’s a f**king b***h."

Watch the video below.