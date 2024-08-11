DONALD TRUMP 'calls KAMALA HARRIS a "f***ing b**ch" in new video'

Sunday, August 11, 2024 - Donald Trump is receiving heat for the way he has allegedly referred to his opponent in private.
A New York Times report claims that at least two
sources have confirmed instances of Donald calling VP Kamala Harris a
“b***h.”
Now, a video has emerged, showing Trump talking about
Kamala.
On Saturday, August 10, a 24-second video surfaced on X of
Trump sitting in a golf cart, speaking to people off-camera.
We cannot confirm the origin and authenticity of the video,
but it has garnered thousands of comments.
In the video, Trump spoke about Biden quitting, leaving him
with Kamala.
He said: "And that means we have Kamala. I think she’s
gonna be better. She’s so bad; she’s so pathetic. I think she’s a f**king
b***h."
Watch the video below.
footage of former president donald trump referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “pathetic fucking bitch.” pic.twitter.com/Ypz8jHZkNy— Mikie King (@MikieAndTheVibe) July 22, 2024
