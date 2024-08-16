CECILY MBARIRE and KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH are the individuals behind RIGATHI GACHAGUA‘s impeachment plot – MALALA says





Friday, August 16, 2024 - Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has accused Embu County Governor Cecily Mbarire and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwah of being behind the plot to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Malala, who spoke to the press on Thursday, barely two weeks after his dramatic ouster as the Secretary-General, blamed his downfall on Kimani Ichung'wa and Cecily Mbarire.

While terming his ouster 'illegal', the outspoken politician alleged that the two, together with other accomplices, hatched the plot to kick him out first, before pushing for the impeachment of Gachagua.

"That this coup was plotted and orchestrated by two senior party officials alongside others within the party secretariat. These senior officials are Mrs. Cecily Mbarire, and Mr. Kimani Ichungwa, MP for Kikuyu constituency," stated Gachagua.

"That my ouster by the above officials had nothing to do with incompetence or my inability to run the UDA party, but was a well-choreographed script intended to climax with the impeachment of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua."

The former Kakamega Senator argued that the duo were vexed by his cordial relationship with the deputy president and his boss and thus choreographed the scheme to remove the obstacle, which he says would have frustrated the impeachment goal.

"My close and inevitable working relationship with the deputy president, who is also the UDA deputy party leader irked them, and when their concerted effort, lobbying, and coercion to set me against my Deputy Party Leader failed, I was effectively profiled and labeled an obstacle towards their evil plot and conspiracy to have Rigathi Gachagua impeached," he stated.

According to Malala, the Kikuyu MP and the governor wanted to impeach Gachagua to strategically position themselves politically in the Mt Kenya region come 2027 and 2032.

