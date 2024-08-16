GACHAGUA’s man blasts OPARANYA for parading his two wives after he was appointed Cabinet Secretary





Friday, August 16, 2024 - A close confidante of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has criticised Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya for parading his wives when he was appointed to the cabinet by President William Ruto.

Oparanya, who is among five ODM individuals who joined Ruto’s cabinet, organized a party at his home where he paraded his two wives and children but his girlfriend was missing from the much-publicized event.

Speaking on Wednesday, Nyeri County GovernorMutahi Kahiga called on Oparanya and the other 18 Cabinet secretaries to focus on their responsibilities and assist President William Ruto in fulfilling his promises to the Kenyan people.

"I saw even one of them instead of getting to business he is very busy introducing his wives.

"I mean Gen Z were very specific and said that they did not want people who were flaunting affluence and many other things," he said.

Kahiga also reminded the Cabinet secretaries that their appointments followed historic Gen Z-led protests that led to significant loss of life.

"As they go out to celebrate and do homes homecomings, let them remember that they are doing that on the blood of the fifty Kenyans who were killed.

"At least we want some decency and modesty let them go to work not start going around here telling us that they are now doing homecoming, what for?

"Let them get down to work and help the president," he said.

