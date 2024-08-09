Reactions as KIENGEI’s ex-wife, KEZIAH, pampers his current wife JOY on her birthday, even after she wrecked her marriage.





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Bishop Ben Kiengei’s ex-wife, Keziah Wa Kariuki, has shared a heartfelt birthday message to his current wife, Joy, on social media.

Keziah, in the message, praised Joy for being a great mother to their children and a source of inspiration to Bishop Ben’s JCM church.

She wished Joy a long life and more blessings.

“Happy birthday Rev Joy Benson thank you for being a great pillar in the house of God, a great mother to our children, and a source of inspiration to Bishop Ben Jcm Church may God give you many more.

"Success to your noble course today,” the message read.

Keziah’s heartfelt message to Joy sparked reactions among her followers, with most people praising her for displaying maturity.

Keziah and Kiengei divorced over seven years after he fell in love with Joy.

Kiengei was cheating on Keziah with Joy while they were still married.

Keziah, a former presenter at Kameme FM, abandoned her marriage after Kiengei said he wanted to marry Joy as a second wife.

However, the couple co-parent successfully even after parting ways.

