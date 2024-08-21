Broad-based Government is not like ‘Nusu Mkate’ Government – MUDAVADI tells Kenyans in diaspora who questioned RAILA ODINGA's presence





Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has told Kenyans living in the diaspora that the newly reconstituted broad-based government will not alter the governance structure of the country.

Following a protest led by Gen Z last month, President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga decided to form a government of national unity to quell the protests that had rendered the country ungovernable.

In a diplomatic update to the heads of diplomatic missions on Wednesday, Mudavadi emphasized that the ongoing administrative reorganization adheres strictly to the Constitution of Kenya.

“It is important to note that the broad-based approach does not alter the structure of the government.

"The independence and the oversight role of Parliament remain intact. Equally, the fundamental pillars of multiparty democracy are preserved,” Mudavadi’s communique read in part.

Mudavadi explained that these reforms are driven by the aspirations of Kenyans from various sectors of society.

The Kenyan DAILY POST